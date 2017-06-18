 

Bill Cosby's prosecutors vow to retry sexual assault case

Jurors failed to reach a verdict following six days of deliberations and the judge declared a mistrial.
North America

Crime and Justice

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

Bethe Correia teased the former bantamweight champion at UFC Singapore - but she probably doesn't remember that.

Watch: Taunting UFC fighter embarrassingly KO'd by trademark Holly Holm kick

Gatland says his spies informed him Donald had proposed while out whitebait fishing - could he have done it any other way?

Watch: 'The ring was offered at the back of the ute!' Warren Gatland announces old mate Stephen Donald just got engaged!

The Team NZ skipper gave a dead-pan answer to the question: "What do you take as your good news?"

Watch: Poker-faced Peter Burling cracks rare smile and delights Jimmy Spithill with response to Kiwi reporter's probing question

The British and Irish Lions coach added a little psychological jab back at Shag over his latest comments.

Welsh quartet rushed into Lions' team as Gatland completely alters squad once more for clash with Chiefs

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

With a simple snip of a ribbon by the PM today the major piece of transport infrastructure was opened.

Watch: The moment Auckland's $1.4 billion Waterview Tunnel is officially opened by PM Bill English

Bill English did the honours today, opening the major piece of transport infrastructure.

The Kiwis got their quest for the America's Cup underway in style, beating Team USA by 30 seconds.

Video: Team New Zealand 1, Oracle 0 - Kiwis hammer USA on race day one to take America's Cup advantage

Peter Burling and his Kiwi crew had a near perfect day against Jimmy Spithill on Bermuda's Great Sound today.

00:28
The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.

Watch: Thriller! Team NZ, Oracle neck-and-neck until late blunder lets Burling fly to second straight victory

Re-live a morning of high drama as Team NZ incredibly put Oracle to the sword, with two convincing wins on day one of the America's Cup match.


'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.


 
