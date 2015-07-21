 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Bill Cosby's due in court overnight accused of sexual assault

share

Source:

Associated Press

More than a decade after Bill Cosby invited a college basketball manager to his home to discuss her career, the 79-year-old comedian goes on trial today in a sexual assault case that is sure to define his legacy.

Bill Cosby.

Source: US ABC

Cosby's image as a father and family man, on screen and off, helped fuel his extraordinary 50-year career in entertainment.

He created TV characters, most notably Dr. Cliff Huxtable, with crossover appeal among blacks and whites, young and old, rich and poor. His TV shows, films and comedy tours earned him an estimated $US400 million.

Then a deposition unsealed in 2015 revealed an unsavoury private life marked by a long history of sexual liaisons with young women. Dozens came forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them.

The trial involves just one of those complaints, that of the former Temple University basketball staffer. Andrea Constand, 44, of the Toronto area, will take the stand in suburban Philadelphia this week and tell her story in public for the first time.

Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O'Neill hopes to keep the media frenzy from influencing the case as it did at O.J. Simpson's murder trial.

The cameras that dominated Simpson's trial aren't allowed in Pennsylvania courtrooms, but scores of photographers will be lined up outside the courthouse. Like the Simpson case, the jury will be sequestered.

"We've had an O.J. hangover for many years," said Loyola Law School professor Laurie Levenson.

"What you worry about as the judge is that the lawyers don't showboat, the evidence gets presented fairly, and that you have a jury that does its job and is not being thrown into the whole milieu of the trial outside the courtroom."

Constand filed a police complaint in 2005 over the night a year earlier, when, she says, Cosby drugged and molested her at his estate near Philadelphia. Cosby had beaten back rumours about his conduct before, at least once by giving an exclusive interview to a tabloid to squelch a woman's story.

Cosby and his agents offered Constand money for school when her mother, Gianna, called to confront him in January 2006.

"She said your apology is enough," Cosby later said in a deposition . "There's nothing you can do."

Constand's complaint was referred to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, where the district attorney found the case to be too weak to prosecute.

Constand instead sued Cosby for sexual battery. Thirteen women signed on to support her lawsuit, saying Cosby also had molested them. But Cosby avoided a trial — after giving four days of deposition testimony — by negotiating a confidential settlement with Constand in 2006.

The issue died down until 2014, when comedian Hannibal Buress called Cosby out as a rapist, leading dozens of new accusers to come forward. Months later, a federal judge granted an Associated Press motion to unseal parts of his deposition.

In one of the more explosive revelations, Cosby said he had gotten quaaludes in the 1970s to give women before sex. The news put a halt to his planned TV comeback and led networks to stop airing Cosby reruns.

Cosby's lawyers have spent the past 18 months trying to have the criminal case thrown out.

They say Cosby testified only after being promised he could never be charged, and they argue the delayed prosecution makes the case impossible to defend, given that witnesses have died, memories have faded and Cosby, they say, is blind.

Lead defence lawyer Brian McMonagle hopes to call a memory expert to challenge accusations he calls "nothing more than vague recollections."

District Attorney Kevin Steele will be allowed to call one other accuser to suggest Cosby's conduct with Constand was part of a "signature" crime pattern. She worked for Cosby's agent at the William Morris Agency and says Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 1996 at a Los Angeles hotel.

Cosby and his family, ahead of the trial, have suggested the charges are fuelled by racism. Some of his accusers, including the former William Morris employee, are black.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:07
1
The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.

Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll


2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

01:09
3
The song was written by New Zealander Neil Finn.

'Crowded House thanks you' - Neil Finn reacts to Manchester concert duet of iconic Kiwi song


00:19
4
Andrew Morrison, from Darwin, recounts the terrifying moment he was stabbed near London Bridge.

Watch: 'Someone help me I've just been stabbed' – Australian man injured in London terror attack

01:27
5
The pop star told concert goers she changed her set list after meeting Charlotte Campbell, whose 15-year-old daughter died in the blast.

Ariana Grande completely changes show line-up in honour of 15-year-old Manchester attack victim


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:08
Local iwi Ngati Tama have been fighting to ensure the integrity of the pristine Golden Bay water source.

Golden Bay's Te Waikoropupu Springs to get highest possible protection for body of water

The springs, a tourist hot spot, are thought to have the clearest water in the world.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ