Bill Cosby reveals he lost his vision suddenly two years ago, calling out to his wife, 'I can't see'

Bill Cosby and his delegates are speaking out in select media interviews, a month before jury selection starts in his Pennsylvania sex assault trial.

Cosby says he is working on new material and hopes to resume his entertainment career.

"I think about walking out on stage somewhere in the United States of America and sitting down in a chair and giving the performance that will be the beginning of the next chapter of my career," Cosby said in what his publicist described as an email exchange with the National Newspaper Publishers Association that began several months ago.

Cosby, 79, also told the outlet that he lost his vision suddenly two years ago, calling out one morning to his wife, "I can't see."

He did not elaborate on the cause of the disability, and publicist Andrew Wyatt declined to discuss the actor's diagnosis or medical history.

Lawyers have told the trial judge that Cosby is legally blind, making it impossible to even identify women who said he sexually assaulted them over the past 50 years.

The trial involves one accuser, former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, who said she was drugged and sexually assaulted in 2004 at Cosby's home.

Jury selection is set to start May 22 in Pittsburgh, where the jury is being chosen because of pretrial publicity.

Cosby's youngest daughter, Evin, released a letter yesterday to several news outlets, describing her father as a man who "loves and respects women."

Cosby, long beloved as America's Dad for playing Dr. Cliff Huxtable on his sitcom "The Cosby Show" from 1984 to 1992, testified during Constand's related 2005 lawsuit that he engaged in sexual contact with her after giving her wine and three unidentified pills.

He said she did not cry out or otherwise object as he put his hand down her pants. Constand, who is gay, told police the pills left her in a stupor.