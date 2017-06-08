 

Bill Cosby ousts legal team ahead of sex assault sentencing

Bill Cosby has ousted the high-powered defence team whose aggressive tactics failed to sway jurors from convicting him of sexual assault in April.

Rebecca Wright gives Seven Sharp a glimpse of the intensity surrounding the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.

Cosby's spokesman Andrew Wyatt said Friday that Tom Mesereau and the rest of the retrial team have been replaced by a Philadelphia-area defence attorney with experience handling sex crimes cases.

The new lawyer, Joseph Green, didn't immediately return a message.

Wyatt wouldn't say why the change was made.

Cosby is scheduled for sentencing September 24 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

The charges will likely be combined into one charge that carries a standard sentence of five to 10 years in prison.

The 80-year-old comedian has been on house arrest since his conviction.

