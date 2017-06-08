Bill Cosby ousts legal team ahead of sex assault sentencing

Bill Cosby has ousted the high-powered defence team whose aggressive tactics failed to sway jurors from convicting him of sexual assault in April.

Source: 1 NEWS

Cosby's spokesman Andrew Wyatt said Friday that Tom Mesereau and the rest of the retrial team have been replaced by a Philadelphia-area defence attorney with experience handling sex crimes cases.

The new lawyer, Joseph Green, didn't immediately return a message.

Wyatt wouldn't say why the change was made.

Cosby is scheduled for sentencing September 24 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

The charges will likely be combined into one charge that carries a standard sentence of five to 10 years in prison.