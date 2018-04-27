 

Bill Cosby challenging legal move to register him as a sex predator

Associated Press
Bill Cosby's lawyers are challenging the legality of the process under which a Pennsylvania board recommended he be classified as a sexually violent predator.

The comedian was today found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. Source: 1 NEWS

They also claimed in a court filing last week that the state's recently revised sex offender registry law is unconstitutional and should not be applied retroactively.

The 81-year-old Cosby is due to be sentenced September 24 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

He was convicted in April of drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago.

He plans to appeal.

A judge must decide whether to accept the finding he is a predator.

The designation would require the former TV star to receive sex offender counseling by a state-approved provider at least monthly for the rest of his life.

Zimbabweans line up to vote at the Fitchela primary school in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, Monday, July 30, 2018. The vote will be a first for the southern African nation following a military takeover and the ousting of former longterm leader Robert Mugabe. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Long lines in Zimbabwe as voters turn out in first election since Mugabe ousted
00:19
The US President railed against illegal immigration in the US, calling the situation a “disaster”.

Donald Trump reiterates his government shutdown threat over border wall
Bike riding

'Extremist plot' suspected in deaths of four bicycle tourists in Tajikistan
Woman having chiropractic back adjustment. Osteopathy, Alternative medicine, pain relief concept. Physiotherapy, sport injury rehabilitation

Sydney chiropractor banned from practising for two years after claiming he could cure cancer

Watch: Pizza delivery boy belts out flawless Beethoven sonata for amazed US family

A pizza delivery boy has reaffirmed the motto that you should never to judge a book by its cover, after he mesmerised a Detroit family with a flawless recital of Beethoven on their piano while dropping off a pepperoni pizza.

The recent high school graduate, 18-year-old Bryce Dudal, has garnered national media coverage in the US after the Varchetti family filmed him belting out the classical tune on their baby grand piano.

"He was just beyond good," Julie Varchetti told The Washington Post.

Dudal noticed the piano in the foyer of the Varchetti's home while standing at their door dropping off the pizza.

"That's a beautiful piano. Can I take look at it?" Dudal asked, always eager to try out a new instrument.

While he loves playing to an audience, Dudal said his delivery job typically offers few opportunities.

"All they see is a pizza delivery guy," he said.

To add to the impressive performance, Dudal is self-taught.

He started playing on his family's small keyboard when he was six, and within a year he had heard, and was practicing, the third movement of Beethoven's Moonlight sonata, which he performed for the Varchetti's.

"It's a flashy, fast, amazing piece," he said.

"A lot of people sit down at the piano and play something slow and beautiful. But when I play for someone, I like to go all out."

While the performance has generated coverage from several major US media outlets, Dudal has in recent years refocused his efforts to baseball, which he has received a scholarship to a local community college for. 

Bryce Dudal, 18, was delivering a pizza to a family in Detroit when he saw the grand piano out the corner of his eye. Source: Facebook / Julie Varchetti
Was MH370 hijacked? Four years after airliner disappears, independent report finds 'intervention by a third party cannot be excluded'

Associated Press
An independent investigation report released today more than four years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared highlighted shortcomings in the Government response that exacerbated the mystery.

The report reiterated Malaysia's assertion the plane was deliberately diverted and flown for over seven hours after severing communications. 

It said the cause of the disappearance still cannot be determined and the "possibility of intervention by a third party cannot be excluded".

Wife of MH370 passenger 'very angry' Malaysian officials only gave 48 hours notice to attend briefing

Danica Weeks wants answer from the aerospace company, but a legal expert says her chances are slim.
Source: 1 NEWS

The plane carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished March 8, 2014, and is presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean.

Family members of those onboard the plane said they were frustrated as there were many gaps in the investigations and questions left unanswered.

Scattered pieces of debris that washed ashore on African beaches and Indian Ocean islands indicated a distant remote stretch of the ocean where the plane likely crashed. 

But a government search by Australia, Malaysia and China failed to pinpoint a location. And a second, private search by US company Ocean Infinity that finished earlier this year also found no sign of the wreckage.

Officials said today's report is still not a final report, since the plane hasn't been found. 

Malaysia's Government has said it is open to resume searching if credible evidence of the plane's location emerges.

Sarah Nor, centre, the mother of Norliakmar Hamid, a passenger on the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, cries after she listened to an investigation report on missing Flight 370, in Putrajaya, Monday, July 30, 2018. Source: Associated Press
