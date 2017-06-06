Bill Cosby arrives at sexual assault trial with Cosby show star on his arm

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
US Correspondent
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.
"If we can prevent one person coming back to jail it is going to save the country thousands."
The springs, a tourist hot spot, are thought to have the clearest water in the world.
"Our thoughts are with them".
Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More