Bill Clinton admits interview where he hit out at questions over Monica Lewinsky wasn't his 'finest hour'

Former President Bill Clinton is acknowledging that his combative response earlier this week to questions about Monica Lewinsky wasn't his "finest hour."

Still, Clinton says, "It was very painful thing that happened 20 years ago," adding that he had to "live with the consequences every day since".

In an interview with NBC's Today released yesterday, Clinton bristled at questions over whether he should have resigned 20 years ago because of his sexual relationship with the White House intern.

Clinton was asked today by the host of CBS' Late Show, Stephen Colbert, if he realised why some people thought his response was "tone-deaf" in light of the MeToo movement.