Big spike in Covid-19 cases as widespread testing takes place in Victoria, Australia

Victoria has recorded 75 fresh Covid-19 cases, bringing the Australian state's confirmed total to 2099.



One new case was linked to hotel quarantine, 14 were linked to known outbreaks, 37 were detected through routine testing and 23 were under investigation, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said today.

The 75 fresh COVID-19 cases confirmed today mark the state's highest number since the peak in late March.

Victoria had its high on March 28, when 111 tests returned positive results, then 84 on March 29 and 96 two days later.

Stage three restrictions allowing Victorians to leave the house only for essential purchases were imposed on March 30.

But authorities are yet to decide whether tighter measures on coronavirus hotspots should be imposed after Monday's new cases brought the state's confirmed total to 2099.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said partial lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus were not off the table and foresaw the situation aggravating.

"It will get worse before it gets better," he told reporters.

"I expect there'll be at least as many positive cases as we've had over the last 24 hours."

Urging any person with mild symptoms to be tested, Professor Sutton said a call on new restrictions would have to be proportionate.

"We know what the consequences are of a lockdown in terms of fatigue in people's behaviours and we don't want to drive people out of suburban areas into new unaffected areas," he said.

"It's a real challenge for people in their homes if that's what's required, but it's absolutely an option... and we'll use it if it's required."