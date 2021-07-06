TODAY |

Big Jake, world's tallest horse, dies in Wisconsin aged 20

Source:  Associated Press

The world’s tallest horse has died in Wisconsin.

Big Jake at the Midwest Horse Fair in Madison, Wisconsin. Source: Associated Press

The 20-year-old Belgian named Big Jake lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette.

Valicia Gilbert, wife of the farm's owner Jerry Gilbert, said Big Jake died two weeks ago but declined to give the exact date of death when The Associated Press reached her today via Facebook.

“We would rather not remember him by a date — it's been a traumatic event for our family,” she said.

Big Jake was nearly 2.1 meters and weighed 1136 kilograms. The Guinness Book of World Records certified him as the world’s tallest living horse in 2010.

Jerry Gilbert told WMTV that Big Jake was a “superstar” and a “truly magnificent animal”. He said Big Jake was born in Nebraska and weighed 109 kilograms at birth, about 45 kilograms heavier at birth than a typical Belgian foal.

He said he plans to memorialise Big Jake by keeping his stall empty and inserting a brick on the outside of it with his picture and name.

“It's very quiet [at the farm]," Jerry Gilbert said.

“The other horses know. I think they have their own grieving time because Jake was the centre of attention around here. There is a huge void. It feels like he's still here, but he's not.”

