Big Bang Theory star takes selfies while on holiday in NZ

Star of The Big Bang Theory Kaley Cuoco has shared a series of selfies on Instagram of her and her boyfriend having the time of their lives in New Zealand.

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend are on holiday in New Zealand. Source: Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Yesterday, the 31-year-old actress, who plays the part of Penny on the hit TV show, shared a picture of herself and professional horse rider boyfriend Karl Cook in matching yellow jackets.

She captioned the post with an emoji of the New Zealand flag as well as a heart-eyed emojoi, labelled "incognito".

Shortly afterwards Cuoco posted another selfie of the pair enjoying time outdoors at a beach.

The photo showed Cuoco grinning while a gust of wind blew her blonde hair, covering Cook's face.

"When you take a selfie, and only focus on how you look, not the wind blowing all your hair in bae's face," she wrote in the caption.

On Tuesday the actress posted a gif of the couple wearing futuristic glasses before the pair flew from Los Angeles to New Zealand.