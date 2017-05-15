Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons marries partner of nearly 15 years

Jim Parsons and his long-term partner Todd Spiewak have tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at the Rainbow Room in New York over the weekend.



Jim Parsons. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Big Bang Theory actor and the art director first sparked engagement rumours in 2014, and last year Parsons, 44, took to Instagram to gush over his partner as they celebrated their 14-year anniversary.

He wrote at the time: "I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest. One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn't do that back then hahaha!"

Parsons came out as gay in 2012 after he said in an interview with the New York Times that he had been in a relationship with Spiewak for 10 years.

In 2015, Parsons discussed the interview as he described the question which prompted him to confirm his sexuality as "a gift" and a "wonderful thing".

He said: "I never had a coming out piece, I just didn't mention it. I took Todd with me to events ...and then finally one day while working on 'Harvey' I did a piece with Patrick Healy for The New York Times and he just point-blank asked, 'Was working on 'The Normal Heart' meaningful to you as a gay man?' And I was like, 'Well, yeah. Yeah.' And what a wonderful ... I can't tell you what a wonderful thing that was, what a gift he gave me with one question. It was suddenly out there and official."