Bieber gets bowled over in celeb hockey game

Justin Bieber got a taste of NHL hockey and the Staples Center glass, courtesy of NHL great Chris Pronger.

The pop star responded by showing off skills that would not have looked out of place in his native Canada during a celebrity exhibition game.

Bieber was driven into the boards in the first half by a laughing Pronger, who spent 18 years in the league as a hard-nosed defenseman. The singer responded with an empty-net goal and an assist as Team Gretzky beat Team Lemieux 5-3 in the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout.

Bieber did not look out of place while sharing the ice with current NHL stars Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane, along with a host of retired greats and hockey-loving entertainment figures.

Although he did miss two penalty shots, Bieber scored a goal as time expired, prompting actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to joke, "Twenty-five shots later, thank God he made it."