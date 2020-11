Biden wins Wisconsin in fight for White House, Trump demands recount

The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance this morning as Democratic challenger Joe Biden picked up a win in Wisconsin while fighting President Donald Trump in other battleground states that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak to supporters. Source: Associated Press

Neither candidate cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, and the margins were tight in several other battleground states.

Top advisers for both Biden and Trump this morning expressed confidence that they respectively had the likelier path to victory in the outstanding states.

The AP called Wisconsin for Biden after election officials in the state said all outstanding ballots had been counted, save for a few hundred in one township and an expected small number of provisional ballots.

Trump's campaign has requested a recount.

Statewide recounts in Wisconsin have historically changed the vote tally by only a few hundred votes; Biden leads by 0.624 percentage point out of nearly 3.3 million ballots counted.

It was unclear when or how quickly a winner could be determined. The latest vote counts in Michigan and Wisconsin gave Biden a small lead in those states, but it was still too early to call the races.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said the president would formally request a Wisconsin recount, citing "irregularities in several Wisconsin counties," and the campaign filed filed suit in Michigan to halt counting of ballots because it contended it wasn't given "meaningful access" to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.