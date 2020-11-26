Biden urges Americans to avoid high-risk holiday traditions as Covid-19 deaths soar

A big Biden family Thanksgiving is off the table for President-elect Joe Biden because of the pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In remarks billed as a Thanksgiving address to the nation, the Democrat urged Americans to "hang on" and not "surrender to the fatigue" after months of coping with the virus.

He noted that public health officials have asked Americans to give up many of the traditions that make Thanksgiving special, like big indoor family get-togethers.

Biden said he knows how hard it is to give up family traditions but that it’s very important this year given the spike in virus cases, averaging about 160,000 a day.