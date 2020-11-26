TODAY |

Biden urges Americans to avoid high-risk holiday traditions as Covid-19 deaths soar

Source:  Associated Press

A big Biden family Thanksgiving is off the table for President-elect Joe Biden because of the pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 2000 people died from the coronavirus in the United States yesterday, the highest number since May. Source: US ABC

In remarks billed as a Thanksgiving address to the nation, the Democrat urged Americans to "hang on" and not "surrender to the fatigue" after months of coping with the virus.

He noted that public health officials have asked Americans to give up many of the traditions that make Thanksgiving special, like big indoor family get-togethers.

Biden said he knows how hard it is to give up family traditions but that it’s very important this year given the spike in virus cases, averaging about 160,000 a day.

He urged everyone to wear masks, practice social distancing and limit the size of groups, calling it a "patriotic duty" until a vaccine is approved.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police find boy missing from Auckland suburb of St Heliers
2
Genome sequencing indicates Air NZ crew member likely caught Covid-19 overseas
3
Jacinda Ardern to declare climate emergency on behalf of New Zealand next week
4
Auckland pizzeria told to pay-up or stop playing the radio
5
One person strikes $9 million Lotto Powerball jackpot
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Anxious wait: Some Air NZ staff likely to be made redundant upon release from isolation

Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe
00:34

Queensland to open to NSW and Victoria — but New Zealand bubble off the cards

Fifteen-year-old charged in Wisconsin mall shooting that injured eight