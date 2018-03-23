TODAY |

Biden slams Trump for using immigration 'to demonise people'

Associated Press
Former Vice President Joe Biden says that President Donald Trump uses immigration "to demonise people" and that separating families at the US-Mexico border "is not who we are."

Biden made the comments today during his first visit as a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to Nevada, an early voting state with a heavy Latino population.

He drew loud cheers from the crowd of about 200 people at a painters and craft workers union hall as he called for rebuilding "the backbone of this country, the middle class."

The midday rally in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson was his only public appearance scheduled for the trip.

Biden is also expected to attend a Las Vegas Strip fundraiser hosted by MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren.

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Collier, Pa., on March 6, 2018, and President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on March 20, 2018. The Republican president and the former Democratic vice president are trading fighting words over who'd come out on top in a hypothetical matchup. At a University of Miami rally against sexual assault on Tuesday, Biden cited lewd comments that candidate Trump made in a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape about grabbing women without their permission. "If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him," Biden said. He also said any man who disrespected women was "usually the fattest, ugliest SOB in the room."(AP Photo)
A composite image of former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press
