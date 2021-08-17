Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision

Striking a defiant tone, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he stands “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan and that the Afghan government's collapse was quicker than anticipated.

President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House. Source: Associated Press

Biden said he was faced with a choice between sticking to a previously negotiated agreement to withdraw US troops this year or sending thousands more service members back into Afghanistan for a “third decade” of war.

Biden said he will not repeat mistakes of the past and did not regret his decision to proceed with the withdrawal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said in a televised address to the nation from the White House East Room. “After 20 years, I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces.”

Biden said he'd rather take the criticism over the fallout in Afghanistan than leave the decision to another president. He said the decision to leave Afghanistan is “the right one for America."

Deaths after people cling to US military plane departing Kabul

Thousands of Afghans rushed into Kabul’s main airport Tuesday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban that they held onto a military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths.

At least seven people died in the chaos, US officials said, as America’s longest war ended with its enemy the victor.

Your playlist will load after this ad