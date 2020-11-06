Biden overtakes Trump in Georgia vote count

Democrat Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia.

Source: 1 NEWS

By Friday morning, (local time) Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the battleground, a must-win state for Trump that has long been a Republican stronghold. Biden now has a 917-vote advantage.

The contest is still too early for The Associated Press to call. Thousands of ballots are still left to be counted — many in counties where the former vice president was in the lead.

An AP analysis showed that Biden’s vote margins grew as counties processed mail ballots cast in his favor.