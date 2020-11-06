TODAY |

Biden overtakes Trump in Georgia vote count

Source:  Associated Press

Democrat Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia.

Source: 1 NEWS

By Friday morning, (local time) Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the battleground, a must-win state for Trump that has long been a Republican stronghold. Biden now has a 917-vote advantage.

The contest is still too early for The Associated Press to call. Thousands of ballots are still left to be counted — many in counties where the former vice president was in the lead.

An AP analysis showed that Biden’s vote margins grew as counties processed mail ballots cast in his favor.

There is a potential that the race could go to a recount. Under Georgia law, if the margin between Biden and Trump is under half a percentage point of difference, a recount can be requested.

