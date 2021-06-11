Biden jokes with Johnson 'we both married way above our station', during pair's first meeting

US President Joe Biden found time to joke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the pair spoke to media following their first official meeting, in England.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Biden and his wife Jill took a walk with Johnson and his wife Carrie at Cabris Bay, Cornwall ahead of the G7 summit which kicks off tomorrow (NZT).

Later, sitting down in front of media alongside Johnson, Biden told reporters: "I told the Prime Minister we both have something in common; we both married way above our station".

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Source: Associated Press

Johnson replied: "I’m not going to dissent from that one. I’m not going to disagree with the President on that or indeed on anything else."

The British PM and Carrie Symonds (now Johnson) tied the knot just last month, while the Bidens got married in 1977.