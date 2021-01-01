Biden-Harris inauguration to feature memorial for Covid-19 victims

US President-elect Joe Biden is planning a lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honour those killed by the coronavirus the day before he is sworn into office on January 21.

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Queen Theatre in Delaware. Source: Associated Press

The Presidential Inaugural Committee said today it would hold the event the evening of January 20, calling it the “first-ever lighting around the Reflecting Pool to memorialise American lives lost.”

It is also inviting communities around the country to join Washington in lighting up buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 pm local time in “a national moment of unity and remembrance.”

"In the midst of a pandemic — when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbours — it is important that we honour those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in the nation’s history, and renew our commitment to coming together to end the pandemic and rebuild our nation,” inauguration committee spokesman Pili Tobar said.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris plan to take their oaths of office outside the US Capitol building, part of inauguration events that aim to capture the traditional grandeur of the historic ceremony while complying with Covid-19 protocols.

The virus has killed more than 340,000 people to date across the United States.