Biden gifts Putin custom aviator sunglasses during US-Russia summit

President Joe Biden marked his first presidential summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin with a gift, bestowing his counterpart with a pair of custom aviator sunglasses.

US President Joe Biden, left, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, right, pose for the media at Villa La Grange for the US-Russia summit in Geneva. Source: Associated Press

Biden is so known for wearing aviator shades that he's sometimes parodied over them.

He notably kept wearing his aviators while meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

The custom aviators are a brand manufactured in Massachusetts and designed for fighter pilots, the White House said, announcing the gifts after Biden and Putin concluded their summit in Geneva today.

President Joe Biden puts on his sunglasses toward the end of a news conference after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Source: Associated Press

The US leader also gave Putin a crystal sculpture of an American bison made by a New York-based glass company.

The Kremlin has not said whether and how Putin may have reciprocated.