Biden calls Trump the 'most irresponsible president in American history'

US President-elect Joe Biden is denouncing President Donald Trump as the “most irresponsible president in American history” over his efforts to overturn the result of the election.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press

Biden was asked by a reporter about Trump extending a White House invitation to Michigan state lawmakers in an apparent bid to overturn the results of the election in the state, which Biden won.

Biden shook his head, noted that "there’s questions whether it’s even legal” and said the move was “outrageous.”

Biden added: “It’s hard to fathom how this man thinks.”