Bid to jog $65m Victorian lotto winner's memory goes on

The desperate search to find Melbourne's mystery $65 ($A55) million Powerball winner goes on, with Tatts making one last-ditch run at tracking them down.

Australian Lotto balls Source: Twitter

Powerball will oversee a "memory jog" on Thursday through and around Brunswick's Barkly Square shopping centre, in a bid to flush out the winner five months after the January 11 jackpot was drawn.

The mystery winner of Australia's largest unclaimed prize bought their ticket at the centre's Scole Lotto and News store and has just one month left to collect it directly from Tatts.

The lucky ticket was unregistered and Tatts is encouraging everyone to search and check tickets in their homes, cars and workplaces.

Some players have been known to come forward weeks, months and years after hitting the jackpot to claim their winnings, spokesman Matt Hart said.

"They've told us the winning ticket was hiding in plain sight the whole time - in their wallet or purse, on the fridge, or just lying around in a drawer," he said.

"Our message to anyone out there thinking it couldn't be them - it really could be you."

But the elusive winner should not fret if they discover the ticket after the July 11 deadline.

They can still indefinitely claim the money, once it is transferred to the state revenue office.