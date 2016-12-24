 

Best wishes flow in for Star Wars star Carrie Fisher after suffering mid-flight heart attack

Tributes and well-wishes poured in for Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who was spending Christmas Eve in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a medical emergency on a flight the day before.

"Princess Leia can survive anything!" wrote one fan on Twitter. "Hold on, Carrie Fisher. We're taking you into 2017 with us," wrote another. Her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill said he was "sending all our love."

Todd Fisher, the actress' brother, said yesterday that his sister is receiving excellent care, but that he could not classify her condition. He had earlier said that she had been stabilised and was out of the emergency room.

In a subsequent interview he said many details about her condition or what caused the medical emergency are unknown.

More details have surfaced after reports early this morning said Fisher suffered a heart attack while flying to LA.
Source: US ABC

Fans on Twitter hoped she would pull through. One wrote: "Carrie Fisher survived alcoholism, addiction, depression, bipolar disorder & 60 years in Hollywood. If anyone can survive 2016, it's her." The actress' former co-star Peter Mayhew, who played "Star Wars" character Chewbacca, called her "everyone's favorite princess right now."

Fisher, 60, experienced medical trouble during a Friday flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately after the plane landed in Los Angeles, according to reports citing unnamed sources.

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

Todd Fisher said much of what had been reported about the incident was speculation.

"We have to wait and be patient," he said. "We have so little information ourselves."

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care to a patient at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday and transported the person to a nearby hospital. He did not identify the patient.

A large gathering of media personnel was camped outside Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles hospital, where TMZ and the Los Angeles Times reported she had been taken.

