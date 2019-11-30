TODAY |

'The best of us' - London Mayor Sadiq Khan thanks heroic people who disarmed London Bridge terrorist

Source:  Associated Press

London mayor Sadiq Khan has praised the "breathtaking heroism" of bystanders who tackled the man suspected of stabbing several people near London Bridge in what police declared was a "terrorist incident".

The mayor said the bystanders who tackled the man suspected of stabbing several people near London Bridge were “the best of us”. Source: Associated Press

In a news conference outside New Scotland Yard, Khan said that the actions of members of the public and emergency services were an example of the "very best of humanity."

"But also what's remarkable about the images we've seen is the breathtaking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger, not knowing what confronted them."

Footage emerges showing bystanders, officers wrestling knife away from suspected London Bridge terrorist

"We do know from the statement given by the Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu that there appears to have been a device on the suspect."

Police secured the bridge hours after the man suspected of stabbing several people was shot dead by police.

"Members of the public didn't realise at the time that was a hoax device and they really are the best of us, another example of the bravery and heroism of ordinary Londoners, running towards danger, risking their own personal safety to try and save others."

"I want to say thank you to them on behalf of all Londoners, but also because it shows the best of us."

Khan also told reporters that a number of people were wounded and that some of the injuries were serious. 

He did not offer a figure, but said it was important to allow the families of those who were hurt some privacy.

