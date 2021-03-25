'The best present' — Princess Eugenie shares glimpse of six-week-old baby August

Princess Eugenie has shared another glimpse of her baby son, August, the day after she celebrated her birthday.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank with their son August. Source: Instagram / Princess Eugenie

The adorable family picture reveals the six-week-old in an embroidered cardigan bearing his name.

The daughter of Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie is tenth in line to the throne. She gave birth on February 9 to August, who weighed 8lbs, 1oz. She and husband Jack Brooksbank has since shared several pictures of their bundle of joy on Instagram.

Yesterday marked the 31st birthday for Eugenie, who thanked her followers for their well-wishes.

"Thank you for the birthday love yesterday.. I got the best present I could ask for!!" she said.

Another picture showed Brooksbank holding his son, who had his eyes open, complete with a cute baby beanie.

Baby August has become somewhat of a star on the princess' account.

Last week she celebrated her first Mother's Day, posting an adorable photo of August nestled amongst an array of daffodils.