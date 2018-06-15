 

'The best husband ever' - Meghan gushes about Prince Harry during walkabout

Meghan Markle proclaimed Prince Harry "the best husband ever" as she enthused about married life during her first royal engagement without him by her side.

The pair arrived in Chester via train to appear at opening dedication ceremonies where they watched children sing and dance.
The newlywed Duchess of Sussex made the comments as she met well-wishers in Chester during her first official engagement with the Queen.

People magazine reports Sharon Briscoe, who had travelled from Wales for the chance to meet Meghan, asked her how she was enjoying her new life.

"It is wonderful. I’m really enjoying it," Meghan told her.

Ms Briscoe said she told Meghan "to give our love to Harry and to look after him".

To which Meghan had replied: "I will do. That means an awful lot to us. He's the best husband ever."

Ms Briscoe said she added that the new Duchess of Sussex "looked radiant" and Meghan had responded, "That’s so kind."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit New Zealand, and then Fiji and Tonga, following their attendance at the 2018 Sydney Invictus Games which is scheduled from October 20 to 28.

