'The best flower girl in the world' -Grandma, 92, walks down the aisle for granddaughter's wedding

A 92-year-old grandmother filled the 'something old' part at her granddaughter's wedding by playing the part of flower girl.

Melbourne woman Alison Walter said her granddaughter Kerrin Walton came to her with flowers and a card, and asked if she would give her the honour of being her flower girl.

"How could I refuse?" said Alison.

However, Kerrin said her grandmother did not believe her at first.

"I needed something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue," the bride said.

"And Nanna was my something old."

The wedding was held in the Melbourne region last week, 9 NEWS reported.

"She was the best flower girl in the world. She was beautiful, inside and out. I wouldn't want any other girl to walk me on my way to my husband," said Kerrin.