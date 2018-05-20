Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting toward the sky, lava oozing from the ground and ash clouds rising miles into the air. You can also add "vog" to the mix.

Scientists say higher sulphur dioxide emissions recorded at the volcano's vents in recent days are creating the potential for heavier than usual vog, or volcanic smog. So far, trade winds have been mostly blowing the grey haze offshore.

WHAT IS VOG?

Volcanic smog, or air pollution, is created by vapor, carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide gas released from Kilauea. It reacts in the atmosphere with oxygen, sunlight, moisture and other gases and particles.

In a matter of hours or days, it converts to fine particles that scatter sunlight, creating a haze that can be seen downwind of Kilauea, according to The Interagency

Vog Dashboard, which is made up of Hawaii, US and international agencies.

The US Geological Survey said sulphur dioxide emissions from the volcano have more than doubled since the current eruption began.

Kilauea was belching 13,607 tons of the gas each day, up from 6,000 5,443 tons daily prior to the May 3 eruption. People living miles from the eruption

are paying attention to the amount of noxious fumes pouring out of the volcano because it creates potential for more vog.

WHAT ARE THE HEALTH IMPACTS?

"Everyone is having symptoms now on some level," said Dr. Josh Green, a state senator and emergency room physician who has been volunteering in communities where lava fissures have opened in neighbourhoods.

Symptoms for generally healthy people can include burning eyes, headaches and sore throats. But those with asthma or other respiratory problems can end up hospitalised.

Those who are healthy, physically active and don't smoke can usually tolerate basic symptoms, Green said, adding hospitals are seeing more patients with difficulty breathing.



WHO IS AFFECTED?

Vog can affect areas far from the volcano, including the western side of the Big Island and even other islands.

But lately, trade winds have been blowing most of the vog offshore. The National Weather Service said it expected trade winds to slow this weekend, creating hazardous air quality.

With trade winds, communities where lava fissures have opened and those downwind are the most affected.

Kilauea is erupting on Hawaii's largest island, so there are plenty of areas that aren't suffering from the effects of vog.

"My phone's been ringing off the hook," said Steven Businger, chairman of the University of Hawaii's atmospheric sciences department. "A little old lady out of Minnesota wants to know if she should cancel her vacation — that kind of thing."

He told her not to cancel because the vog was blowing away from her planned destination, the Big Island resort town of Waikoloa.