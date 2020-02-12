Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire Democratic primary as Joe Biden disappoints

TODAY |

Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s presidential primary election today, narrowly edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first clear victory in the Democratic Party’s chaotic 2020 nomination fight.

In his win, the 78-year-old Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, beat back a strong challenger from the 38-year-old former Midwestern mayor -- two men representing different generations and wings of their party.

"This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” Sanders declared.

As Sanders and Buttigieg celebrated, an unexpectedly strong performance from Amy Klobuchar gave her a path out of New Hampshire as the contest moves on to the string of state-by-state primary contests that lie ahead.

Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren posted disappointing results and were on track to finish with zero delegates from the state.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders. Source: Associated Press

The New Hampshire vote made clear that the early days of the Democratic contest will be a battle largely between two men four decades apart in age and ideological opposites.

Sanders is a leading progressive voice, calling for substantial government intervention in health care and other sectors of the economy.

Buttigieg has pressed for more incremental changes, giving Americans the option of retaining their private health insurance and making a point of appealing to Republicans and independents who may be dissatisfied with Trump.

“Thanks to you, a campaign that some said shouldn't be here at all has shown that we are here to stay," Buttigieg told cheering supporters.

Yet Sanders and Buttigieg enter the next phase of the campaign in different political positions.

While Warren made clear she will remain in the race, Sanders, well-financed and with an ardent army of supporters, is quickly becoming the leader of the progressive wing of the party.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg still has moderate rivals to contend with, including Klobuchar, whose standout debate performance led to a late surge in New Hampshire.

Biden promises strength in upcoming South Carolina, while former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg was not on today's ballot but looms next month.

