Bernie Sanders unleashes on 'incapable' President Trump

Bernie Sanders has unleashed a scathing attack on President Donald Trump, suggesting that under him "authoritarianism has taken root in our country."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Addressing the opening night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, the Vermont senator said Trump had proved incapable of controlling the coronavirus outbreak, coping with the economic fallout and addressing institutional racism in the United States and climate change threatening the globe.

"Nero fiddled while Rome burned," Sanders said. "Trump golfs."

Sanders, who finished second in the Democratic primary behind Joe Biden, struck a more optimistic tone when he thanked supporters who voted for him in 2016 and 2020 for helping to move the country "in a bold, new direction."

He called on his backers, as well as those who supported other 2020 Democratic primary contenders or Trump four years ago, to unite behind Biden.

Sanders says, "My friends, the price of failure is just too great to imagine."

Joe Biden will accept the Democratic presidential nomination in a live speech Thursday night US time, but he’ll be seen and heard every night of the convention in some form.

Source: 1 NEWS

During traditional conventions, the nominee is often mentioned from the speaker’s podium but is largely shielded from view as the convention builds to the acceptance speech on Thursday night.