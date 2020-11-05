Bernie Sanders' prediction last month on Trump's reaction to mail-in ballots was spot on

US Senator Bernie Sanders' comments around mail-in ballots he made on Jimmy Fallon's show have proven to be prophetic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sanders, the Vermont senator and former Democratic contender for president, told Fallon last month that it was likely the early votes would be Republican, while the later mail-in votes would be Democrat.

Sanders went on to predict that Donald Trump would initially claim victory, and then attempt to invalidate the later votes - which he has.

"It could well be that at 10 o'clock on election night, Trump is winning in Michigan, he's winning in Pennsylvania, he's winning in Wisconsin, and he gets on the television and he says, 'Thank you, Americans, for re-electing me. It's all over. Have a good day,'" Sanders said.

"But then, the next day, and the day following, all of those mail-in ballots start getting counted, and it turns out that Biden has won those states, at which point Trump says, 'See, I told you the whole thing was fraudulent - I told you those mail-in ballots were crooked - and we're not going to leave office.'"

Trump did not declare victory at 10pm last night, US time, but did imply it, and this morning he has clearly claimed to have won the election, despite votes still being counted.

Trump is now in the process of attempting to sue to stop the counting of votes in Michigan, because his team says observers did not have access to the counting process.