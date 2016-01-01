Berlin terror suspect was known to US agencies

Anis Amri, a suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack was known to U.S. intelligence agencies.

Police officers in Germany (file) Source: Getty

At least 12 people were killed and injured dozens more were injured in attack.

German authorities issued a warrant for Amri's arrest and have launched a nationwide manhunt.

The 24-year-old Tunisian national is considered armed and dangerous.

Police searched the German city of Dortmund, where Amri was reported by local media to have lived there intermittently.

Tunisian Anis Amri who is suspected of being involved in the fatal attack on the Christmas market in Berlin. Source: Associated Press

Amri served a four year jail term in Italy after being sentenced for charges of arson, but was not deported to his home country of Tunisia because authorities couldn't verify his identity.