Berlin market attack: Fingerprints of suspected attacker found in truck cab, 12 remain seriously ill

Berlin's state government says 12 people are still being treated for severe injuries after this week's truck attack on a Christmas market, and that an unspecified number of them are still in critical condition.

Another 14 people with less serious injuries are also still hospitalised, while 30 others have been discharged.

Twelve other people were killed in the attack.

Berlin's state health ministry raised the number of market attack victims treated in Berlin hospitals to 56 from the previous number of 48.

It said some victims had reached hospitals on their own after the attack.

Germany's interior minister has confirmed that fingerprints of the Tunisian man being sought over the Berlin truck attack have been found in the vehicle's cab.