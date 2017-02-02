 

World


Berkeley campus birthplace of free speech - so why was such chaos allowed to happen?

Associated Press

Chaos that erupted at the University of California, Berkeley, to oppose right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was shocking not just for the images of protesters setting fires, smashing windows and hurling explosives at police, but because of where it took place.

The university has cancelled Milo Yiannopoulos's speech after 1,500 protesters caused chaos.
Source: Associated Press

UC Berkeley is the birthplace of the free-speech movement and has been known for more than a half-century as a bastion of tolerance.

As the university cleaned up today, it struggled with questions of why the violence spun out of control and what has happened to the open-minded Berkeley of the 1960s.

"It was not a proud night for this campus," school spokesman Dan Mogulof said, later adding, "We are proud of our history and legacy as the home of the free-speech movement."

The school prides itself on its liberalism and political correctness, but many on campus pointed to the irony of the historical fight for free speech turning into a suppression of unpopular views today.

The mayhem achieved its goal of cancelling an appearance by Yiannopoulos, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and a self-proclaimed internet troll whose comments have been criticised as racist, misogynist and anti-Muslim.

"Berkeley has always stood for self-expression," said Russell Ude, a 20-year-old football player. "Things like this discredit peaceful protest."

School officials said they knew of the potential for unrest and went to "extraordinary lengths" to prepare. 

Police from other campuses helped UC Berkeley as it shut down the building where Yiannopoulos was speaking and erected barricades.

Sean Spicer's attempt at dealing with the fall out with the Trump/Turnbull phone call hits a snag.
Source: Associated Press

Peaceful protests grew into a crowd of more than 1,500, police estimated, before "more than 100 armed individuals clad in ninja-like uniforms" showed up. 

Trump tweeted about the unrest, questioning whether Berkeley should be granted federal funding: "If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practises violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS?"

