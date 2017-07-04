Beloved pet dog found after days trapped in Victorian mineshaft

An Australian family have described how relieved and amazed they were after their dog who they thought was lost for good was found in an old mineshaft.

The Mountjoy family started a hunt for Axle, their nine-year-old schnauzer, after he didn't return home on Saturday.

After two days of searching they were beginning to lose hope when they heard cries from an abandoned mineshaft in Harrietville.

Looking down the hole they say Axle, standing shivering on a ledge about 10 metres down.

The schnauzer was rescued by Alister McKay, an experienced rock climber who said Axle just jumped up and clung to him when he got level with the ledge.

McKay has been rewarded with a year's free drinks at the family's hotel.