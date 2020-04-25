Belgium Government to provide citizens with free face mask when lockdown eases

Belgium's Prime Minister has announced that every citizen will receive a free fabric face covering as part of the exit strategy from the country's coronavirus lockdown.

Belgium is set to keep its far-reaching current restrictions in place until 3 May.

From 4 May, the use of face protection such as masks will become mandatory on public transport for everybody above the age of 12.

The Belgian government has committed to providing to all citizens at least one mask free of charge.

Following this, non-essential shops and businesses will be allowed to open progressively.

Internal travel to the coast and Ardennes forests is set to restart on 18 May, and bars and restaurants will start reopening from 8 June.

However, mass events such as music festivals will not be allowed to take place until September.

Wilmes said any of the restrictions could immediately be reimposed if the medical situation worsens.

"The balance is fragile, the equation is complicated, and that is why we have to keep in mind that nothing, nothing is set in stone," she insisted.

The number of people in intensive care units is decreasing in Belgium but the health system remains strained.

"Can we release everything? No, I don't think so, because I think then we will have a huge problem here in the intensive care. The beds are almost full," said Dr. Philippe Jamaer, Head of the ICU at Hasselt's Jessa Hospital.

As of Friday, 4,355 people were in hospital in Belgium due to the coronavirus, of which 970 were in intensive care. The country's government had recorded 6,679 COVID-19 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.