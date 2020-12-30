Belgium classifies chocolate, beer shops as essential in Covid-19 lockdown

Chocolate-lovers and beer drinkers in Belgium have been given a reprieve in the country's coronavirus lockdown rules - the two items have been categorised as "essential" so stores that sell them can stay open.

Belgium is famous for both, and the decision has come as huge relief to business leaders.

Ignace Van Doorselaere, CEO of the Neuhaus chocolate company, said defining chocolate as essential was hugely important for the country.

"Chocolate is part of the culture in this country so it is essential in the sense that it's part of your daily life like beer is, or like wine would be in France," he said.

Michael Eftekhari, founder of popular beer store Beer Mania, said beer was part of Belgian culture, so he was delighted that the product had made it onto the government's list of essentials.