TODAY |

Belgium classifies chocolate, beer shops as essential in Covid-19 lockdown

Source:  Associated Press

Chocolate-lovers and beer drinkers in Belgium have been given a reprieve in the country's coronavirus lockdown rules - the two items have been categorised as "essential" so stores that sell them can stay open.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The two items have been categorised as "essential" in Belgium so stores that sell them can stay open during the country’s Covid-19 lockdown. Source: Associated Press

Belgium is famous for both, and the decision has come as huge relief to business leaders.

Ignace Van Doorselaere, CEO of the Neuhaus chocolate company, said defining chocolate as essential was hugely important for the country.

"Chocolate is part of the culture in this country so it is essential in the sense that it's part of your daily life like beer is, or like wine would be in France," he said.  

Michael Eftekhari, founder of popular beer store Beer Mania, said beer was part of Belgian culture, so he was delighted that the product had made it onto the government's list of essentials.

Belgium has been hard hit by the pandemic and reported nearly 639,000 confirmed cases, including 19,200 deaths.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:08
Muslim Kiwi whose brother was killed in mosque attack films racial abuse in Canterbury
2
Selfless North Otago family revealed as winners of Lotto's $18m Boxing Day draw
3
'I felt this bang in my calf' - Pete Bethune recounts near-death encounter with snake in Costa Rica
4
Northland landlord forced to cancel holiday bookings after tenant refuses to move out
5
Child among those killed as magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:36

Boy pulled alive from car hit by rubble in deadly earthquake in Croatia

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies, aged 98

Child among those killed as magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia
03:54

2020 in review: Young New Zealanders who inspired us