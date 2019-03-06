TODAY |

Belgian group receives backlash for carnival float with caricatures of Jews on bags of money

Associated Press
A carnival float at a parade in Belgium has caused outrage for displaying giant caricatures of Jews sitting on bags of money.

The float of the "De Vismooil'n" (local dialect for Fish Face) group at the carnival in Aalst was themed "Sabbatjoor" (Sabbat Year).

The troupe on its official entry said it was meant to show that it was taking a sabbatical and entering a simple float in Monday's parade, in order to save up for a more elaborate, and more expensive, display at next year's carnival.

But the float's giant pink puppets resembling Orthodox Jews, sitting on a pile of money by a giant money safe, and troupe members dressed up in similar outfits, dancing to their group song which referred to the theme, sparked anger and condemnation.

Two Jewish organisations submitted an official complaint against the carnival group, and a spokesman for the European Commission on Tuesday said it was "unthinkable" that the float "paraded in European streets, 74 years after the Shoa (Holocaust)".

"The commission's position has, is and will always be very clear: We stand firmly against all forms of anti-Semitism," spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters in Brussels.

The carnival group insisted it meant no offense, and has sought advice from police after receiving threats via social media.

The float of the Fish Face group at the carnival in Aalst was themed Sabbat Year. Source: Associated Press
