Belgian artist becomes princess following seven-year court battle

A Belgian artist has officially become a princess after winning a seven-year legal battle proving her to be the illegitimate child of former King Albert II.

Delphine Boël was granted the title "Princess of Belgium" after a seven-year legal battle. Source: Associated Press

The Brussels Court of Appeals ruled Delphine Boël be granted the title "Princess of Belgium" and take on her father's surname, Saxe-Coburg, after a DNA test proved the former monarch was her father, The Guardian reports.

Albert, 86, abdicated in favour of his son, Philippe, in 2013.

The 52-year-old will now be called Delphine of Saxen-Coburg-Gotha, princess of Belgium. Her two children will also receive royal titles.

Boël's lawyers said she was "delighted" with the court's decision which "ends a long process which is particularly painful for her and her family".

"A legal victory will never replace the love of a father but offers a feeling of justice, further reinforced by the fact that many children who have gone through the same ordeals will find the strength to face them."