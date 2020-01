A truck loaded with beer overturned on a motorway in Sydney's west this morning.

Emergency workers were called to the M7 at Cecil Hills about 2.30am (4.30am NZT) today after the semi-trailer crashed and rolled.

Vision from Nine News shows beer bottles on the ground after the crash.

Police said the driver suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment and mandatory tests.

The M7 northbound was closed and was expected to be closed for "some time," police said in a statement.