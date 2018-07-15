Beer created ahead of Putin and Trump meeting, named 'Let's settle this like adults'

A Finnish brewery has produced approximately 10-thousand bottles of a beer ahead of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Helsinki.

The Rock Paper Scissors Brewing company beer, named "Let's settle this like adults" features cover art of Putin and Trump facing off in a game of rock paper scissors.

RPS Brewing company CEO Samuli Huuhtanen said Saturday the playful title hints Putin and Trump might need to learn the "secret source of problem solving."

"Nobody knows problem solving better than us because with rock paper scissors we have always solved all kinds of problems," says Huuhtanen.

In addition to beer, RPS is also selling T-shirts and coffee branded with the same artwork.

But those hoping to still get some as memorabilia are out of luck - all products have been long sold out and no further production runs will be made.

Huuhtanen thinks it is likely that some bottles might even end up being sold on eBay.

However making money wasn't his first objective, Huuhtanen says. Rather, world peace is the company's goal.