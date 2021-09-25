TODAY |

Bee careful! Sydney man returns from shop to find swarm invaded car

All Sydney man Rizwan Khan wanted was to pick up his groceries in peace. 

One man's trip to the supermarket turned into quite the drama, all thanks to a swarm of bees. Source: Nine

Instead, after spending 10 minutes picking up his shopping at Haldon Street in Lakemba, he found his Jeep had been taken over by a swarm of bees. 

A few hundred descended on the doorframe of his driver’s side seat. 

"Maybe they liked my Jeep, you know?" Khan told 9 News. 

"I returned to the car and I had people around the car with their cameras on and bees inside the car."

Sydney man Rizwan Khan's car was invaded by bees. Source: Nine

Luckily, a beekeeper happened to be around the area. He scooped the bees into a box with his bare hands. 

Khan said the man was a “lifesaver”. 

He said he’d make sure to close the windows of his car from now on. 


