What will become of Mugabe as Mnangagwa takes over Zimbabwe?

As Zimbabwe prepares to swear in a new leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa, questions remain on the future of Robert Mugabe, who ruled for 37 years, and his wife who just days ago was poised to succeed him.

The 93-year-old Mugabe, who resigned on Tuesday as lawmakers began impeaching him, has not spoken publicly since his stunning speech on Sunday night defying calls from the military, ruling party and the people to step down.

Mugabe appeared to remain in the capital, Harare, with former first lady Grace, but it was not clear under what terms.

A new photo circulating on social media, said to be taken this week, showed Mugabe and his wife sitting on a sofa with advisers standing behind them.

A dejected-looking Grace Mugabe, who had been likely to replace Mnangagwa after his firing as vice president earlier this month, looks off camera while Robert Mugabe's eyes are closed.

The photo could not immediately be verified.

Mnangagwa is set to be sworn in Friday morning at a 60,000-seat stadium after making a triumphant return to the country.

He fled shortly after his firing, claiming threats to his life.

His speech upon his return Wednesday night outside ruling party headquarters promised "a new, unfolding democracy" and efforts to rebuild a shattered economy.

But he also recited slogans from the ruling ZANU-PF party, declaring death to "enemies," that are unlikely to reassure the opposition.

The opposition party MDC-T, which supported Mugabe's removal, said it had not been invited to the inauguration.

Spokesman Obert Guru said the party was closely watching Mnangagwa's next moves, "particularly regarding the dismantling of all the oppressive pillars of repression."

In a new statement Thursday, Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans against "vengeful retribution."

The pastor who led large anti-government protests last year, Evan Mawarire, says Zimbabweans should let Mnangagwa know that the country should be for everyone and not just the ruling party.

Mnangagwa is a former justice and defense minister with close ties to the military who served for decades as Mugabe's enforcer, a role that earned him the nickname "Crocodile."