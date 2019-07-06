TODAY |

'Beauty pageants have had their day,' says Tonga women's agency after bullying, racial slur claims

It's time for beauty pageants to be replaced with more appropriate cultural events, a Tongan agency for women says.

This follows last weekend's Miss Heilala pageant in Nuku'alofa, which was beset by controversy when the outgoing queen spoke of mistreatment and bullying by organisers.

Miss Pacific Islands from Papua New Guinea who attended the event was also subjected to a racial slur from the crowd.

Someone in the VIP stand allegedly said to Leoshina Mercy Kariha,"You're black and ugly – disgusting”. Source: Facebook / Leoshi Mercy Kariha

The coordinator of Ma'a Fafine Moe Famili, Betty Blake, who was not at the pageant, said the incidents highlight wider social issues and the event should be reviewed.

"The social gap I think is gender... young woman with people in power," Ms Blake said.

"Also there's a power struggle and there's a cry from this young woman to be heard. I think beauty pageants have had their day."

Tonga can showcase its talent in better ways, Ms Blake said.

Scenes of chaos reigned at Tonga’s national beauty pageant on Friday night when organisers tried to shut down Auckland University law student and outgoing Miss Heilala queen Kalo Funganitao during her final address.

Ms Funganitao spoke of her struggles, which included being an ongoing victim of cyber bullying and lack of support from Miss Heilala organisers, when her microphone was switched off and loud music played over her.

Video of Ms Funganitao's final address went viral.

Claims later emerged that someone in the VIP stand had yelled out "you're black and ugly – disgusting" to Papua New Guinea's Leoshina Mercy Kariha.

The Miss Pacific Pageant winner was giving her address when the comment was made and there are claims she left the pageant early.

Organisers tried to shut down outgoing Miss Heilala Queen during her final address. Source: 1 NEWS
