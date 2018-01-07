'A beautiful, straight in your face, slap of reality' - Tributes pour in for writer of heartfelt letter

Tributes are flowing in for a young Australian woman who wrote an inspirational open letter just hours before she died.

Holly Butcher (right). Source: Holly Butcher - Facebook.

Holly Butcher, from Grafton, New South Wales, passed away on Thursday after battling Ewing's Sarcoma, a cancer that affects bones.

"It's a strange thing to realise and accept your mortality at 26 years young. It's just one of those things you ignore. The days tick by and you just expect they will keep on coming; Until the unexpected happens," Ms Butcher wrote

Throughout the letter, Ms Butcher stated she wanted young women to stop worrying about the "meaningless stresses in life", for people to stop "complaining about how terrible work is" and to be grateful for "each day you don't have pain."

"Whinge less, people! .. And help each other more."

The letter, posted by her partner on Facebook, has struck a chord with users.

It has been liked 49,000 times and shared over 38,000 times.

User Cristel Amelia Hernandez wrote: "Wow....such a beautiful straight in your face, slap of reality. Thank you for sharing."

Sylvia Edwards commented: "Thank You, dear Holly, you are so wise beyond your years. You woke up an old lady today at 68! Thank You."

Susan Myers Pejovich wrote: "I so desperately needed to hear your TRUE words about our reality. My life is drastically changing with my kids growing up and moving on... I was feeling very sad for myself but after your letter I feel invigorated, grateful, humbled, motivated, blessed, loved, excited and very appreciative of your wise words at such a young age."