 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'A beautiful, straight in your face, slap of reality' - Tributes pour in for writer of heartfelt letter

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Tributes are flowing in for a young Australian woman who wrote an inspirational open letter just hours before she died. 

Holly Butcher (right).

Source: Holly Butcher - Facebook.

Holly Butcher, from Grafton, New South Wales, passed away on Thursday after battling Ewing's Sarcoma, a cancer that affects bones. 

"It's a strange thing to realise and accept your mortality at 26 years young. It's just one of those things you ignore. The days tick by and you just expect they will keep on coming; Until the unexpected happens," Ms Butcher wrote

Throughout the letter, Ms Butcher stated she wanted young women to stop worrying about the "meaningless stresses in life", for people to stop "complaining about how terrible work is" and to be grateful for "each day you don't have pain."

"Whinge less, people! .. And help each other more."

The letter, posted by her partner on Facebook, has struck a chord with users. 

It has been liked 49,000 times and shared over 38,000 times. 

User Cristel Amelia Hernandez wrote: "Wow....such a beautiful straight in your face, slap of reality. Thank you for sharing."

Sylvia Edwards commented: "Thank You, dear Holly, you are so wise beyond your years. You woke up an old lady today at 68! Thank You."

Susan Myers Pejovich wrote: "I so desperately needed to hear your TRUE words about our reality. My life is drastically changing with my kids growing up and moving on... I was feeling very sad for myself but after your letter I feel invigorated, grateful, humbled, motivated, blessed, loved, excited and very appreciative of your wise words at such a young age."

Her brother Dean told the Daily Examiner his sister was a courageous person who will be remembered as a sportswoman who played squash and hockey. 

Related

Australia

'Be grateful for each day' - Aussie woman's family share her inspiring open letter hours after she dies

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
A woman died after the accident last night.

Man and two kids now stable after fatal Matamata crash leaves woman dead

2

'Be grateful for each day' - Aussie woman's family share her inspiring open letter hours after she dies

3

Large Kaikoura ocean swells push sea wall blocks onto road

00:19
4
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

5
Former Neighbours and Home and Away star Craig McLaughlan

Former Home and Away actor denies assault allegations

00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.


01:10
The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 