Bear found trapped in US university campus stadium

Source:  Associated Press

Officials say a bear that decided to make its way through the University of Tennessee campus ended up stuck inside the baseball stadium.

The bear got stuck inside the University of Tennessee’s campus stadium before being freed into the wild. Source: Associated Press

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a Facebook post that the bear was reported on the Knoxville-based campus and stuck inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium today.

Wildlife Sgt. Roy Smith and Wildlife Officer Jeff Roberson responded to the scene, where they quickly tranquilized and removed the bear with the help of University of Tennessee police officers.

The agency did not say how the bear got stuck inside the stadium.


