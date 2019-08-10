TODAY |

Bear falls on Northern California patrol car causing it to burst into flames

Associated Press
They probably don't train people for this at the Sheriff's Academy.

A patrol car was struck by a falling bear in Northern California last weekend.

Authorities say a Humboldt County sheriff's deputy was driving on State Route 96 on August 3, answering a report of a drug overdose in the community of Orleans, when the bear fell or jumped onto the car, apparently from a steep embankment.

The bear smashed the hood and windshield. The patrol car hit an embankment, rolled onto its side and burst into flames.

The deputy managed to escape without serious injury.

The fire was contained to about half an acre but the car was gutted.

However, the California Department of Transportation stated: "Don't worry, the bear also fled the scene."

This August 3, 2019 photo from the Hoopa Fire Department shows a Humboldt County Sheriff's Department patrol car after it was struck by a falling bear and then hit an embankment, rolled onto its side and burst into flames. Source: Associated Press
