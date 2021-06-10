TODAY |

Bear coaxed to safety after getting stuck up Arizona power pole

Source:  Associated Press

A bear in Arizona emerged unscathed from quite the power trip when it became stuck on a utility pole.

After the power was disconnected, a linesman managed to coax the bear free with a bucket lift and a long fibreglass stick. Source: Werner Neubauer

The local utility company in the southern Arizona city of Willcox was notified on Tuesday that a bear was tangled in power pole wires.

A company linesman said they immediately disabled the power.

He then went up in a bucket lift and tried to nudge the bear with 2.5m-long fiber glass stick.

After biting and grabbing the stick at times, the animal went down on its own and ran off into the desert.

Customers were only without power for 15 minutes.

