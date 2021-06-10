Bear coaxed to safety after getting stuck up Arizona power pole

A bear in Arizona emerged unscathed from quite the power trip when it became stuck on a utility pole.

The local utility company in the southern Arizona city of Willcox was notified on Tuesday that a bear was tangled in power pole wires.

A company linesman said they immediately disabled the power.

He then went up in a bucket lift and tried to nudge the bear with 2.5m-long fiber glass stick.

After biting and grabbing the stick at times, the animal went down on its own and ran off into the desert.