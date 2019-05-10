Beaming Prince Harry presented with adorable baby suit by Dutch royal family

Prince Harry made his first public engagement as a father yesterday, as he visited The Hague to launch the fifth incarnation of the Invictus Games.

Onlookers could be heard shouting "congratulations" as the prince arrived, just four days after his wife Meghan gave birth to their first child.

The Duke of Sussex was greeted by Princess Margriet of the Netherlands.



Harry is the founder of the Invictus Games, which give injured former servicemen and women the chance to take part in competitive sport.

The 2020 Games will take place in The Hague.