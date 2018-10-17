Beaming Prince Harry in beautiful reunion with 98-year-old war widow Daphne

A beaming Duke and Duchess of Sussex thrilled thousands of fans outside the Sydney Opera House today during their first meeting with the general public since the former Meghan Markle's newly announced pregnancy.

The royal couple also chatted with 98-year-old war widow Daphne Dunne whom Harry hugged as they chatted.

It was the third time that they had met since Harry's eye caught sight of a Victoria Cross medal on her chest during a Sydney visit in 2015.

Britain's Prince Harry, left, talks with Australian war veteran Daphne Dunne during a visit to the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, in May 2015. Source: Associated Press

Dunne explained that her first husband Albert Chowne had been given the highest award in the British honours system after he died in Papua New Guinea in 1945.

Britain's Prince Harry, right, meets Daphne Dunne, 97, left, during a rainy walk in Sydney, Australia, last year. Source: Associated Press

Prince Harry and Meghan spent longer than the 20 minutes allocated in their schedule to speak to and shake hands with as many well-wishers as possible.